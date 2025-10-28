Former footballer gives red card to wet wipes and fats, oils and greases that can cause fatbergs

Ex-footballer Kristian Cornell is urging the public to help Severn Trent tackle sewer blockages - by showing the red card to wet wipes and fats, oils and greases that can cause fatbergs.

The dad-of-three once enjoyed a semi-pro career at Matlock Town before joining the water company in 2022 as a Van Pack Operative.

Now Kristian is urging the public to become team players by not putting unflushables down the toilet, sink or drain to avoid damaging fatbergs.

Severn Trent crews cleared around 30,000 blockages last year and is asking households to ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ to protect the network of sewers as it supports this year’s Unblocktober campaign.

Kristian is among frontline workers sharing their experiences in Sewer Stories, a hard-hitting series where they urge customers to only put the 3P’s down toilets - poo, pee and (toilet) paper.

The 38-year-old Manchester United fan and crew mate John Bingley, 36, are called out to tackle blockages across Nottinghamshire, with other teams covering the East and West Midlands.

Kristian, from Mansfield, said: “We still see lots of the usual stuff like wet wipes and FOG which can be pretty awful to deal with.

“But we’ve also found clothes, household items like cutlery, and even kids’ toys. They can all cause blockages as the sewer pipes can quickly become clogged if the wrong things are being put down them.”

After leaving school, Kristian worked in a variety of jobs including the family business of inflatable Zorbs hire. He also trained up to three times a week for semi-professional outfit Matlock Town FC.

He said: “I suppose I wanted to be a professional footballer growing up, but having children changed my career path. I had a few family members who worked at Severn Trent who told me what a great company it was to work for, so when this role came up here I went for it.”

He added: “I’m so glad I did as I love my job, particularly being outdoors and the customer relations side of things.

“That includes sometimes having tough conversations telling people what has caused the blockages and encouraging them to avoid them in the future by only flushing the 3P’s and never putting fats, oils and greases down sinks or drains.”

Close-knit Kristian and John are distant relatives who would socialise with each other’s families as children before reuniting at Severn Trent.

“We come from the same area and saw each other at family parties and events as we were growing up,” said Kristian.

“Having that shared history is great and we both work really well together – and even speak the same local lingo! John is more experienced in the role than myself, so working with someone like that has really helped me in my job.”

So what’s the best part of the job for Kristian? “For me, it’s about making a difference for customers by locating and clearing the blockages as fast as we can.

“I need that kind of interaction, and it gives you a real smile on your face when you’ve done a good job.

“The biggest culprit for sewer blockages remains wet wipes. Everyone should be a good neighbour by putting them straight in the bin and never down the toilet.”

Grant Mitchell, Sewer Blockages Lead at Severn Trent, said everyone can help with the ‘Be a Binner, Not a Blocker’ campaign this spring.

“Unflushable items such as wet wipes, sanitary products, nappies and a whole lot more cannot be flushed down the toilet,” he said. “If they do they can cause blockages, which can flood the home which is not very nice at all.

“We are asking people to really have a think about their habits and what they are putting down the sink and see if there are any small changes that can be made. Even small changes can have a huge impact on sewer health.”

Throughout Unblocktober Severn Trent will be sharing helpful hints and tips, as well as, shining a light of the waste crews through Sewer Stories.

*For more information on blockages and how keep your home protected visit www.stwater.co.uk/avoidblockages.

**Anyone who has a problem, either with slow drains or a blocked sewer it can be reported here or by calling 0800 783 4444.