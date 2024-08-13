Former Leamington Spa resident wins the 2024 Environmental Photography Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Gekoski, former Leamington Spa resident and world-renowned photojournalist, has won yet another prestigious photography competition. The Monaco Foundation's Environmental Photography Awards announced his entry, See No Evil, as the overall winner this summer.

The image conveys the suffering of Ning Nong, an orangutan forced to sit for daily photographs with tourists at Safari World, Bangkok. Aaron also won the Category Award for Humanity Versus Nature, and the Change Makers: Reasons for Hope Award.

This is not the first time his photojournalism has been recognised by an important photography competition. The long list of achievements includes wins in top competitions, most notably: Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Nature Photographer of the Year and the International Photography Awards.

Ning Nong waits patiently, forced to take photos with tourists every day.

His documentaries have been equally successful, with TV stations Sky, National Geographic and Apple TV among those buying his films. ‘Eyes of the Orangutan’ was nominated for best conservation film at the esteemed Jackson Wild Film Festival. It documents the plight of baby orangutans captured from the Borneo jungle. They are then forced to perform for tourists in Southeast Asia.

Originally, Aaron wanted to be a wildlife photographer and filmmaker, but he was immediately draw to conservation: “It was really when I started to get out into the world and started travelling – I noticed all of these crazy stories about how animals were being exploited. And they’re issues that a lot of people know nothing about”.

Some of his extended projects deal with emotive topics. Apart from Thailand’s wildlife tourism industry, he has dug deep into Cambodia’s dog meat trade; he has examined the impact of social media on the exotic pet industry; and he has gone undercover to investigate the ‘tortoise mafia’ in Madagascar.

This work can seem exotic and glamorous, but Aaron admits it takes a toll: “I could talk for a long time on some of the challenges of the work, from how to make a living, to random parasites and illnesses I’ve picked up. And then the subject matters can be very difficult. The constant travel is another thing– the amount of time I spend on planes is crazy. It’s not always glamorous – how glamorous can it be if you’re going to a dog drowning dungeon in Cambodia.”

Aaron Gekoski

Despite being involved in dangerous and emotionally taxing matters, Aaron’s love for animals continues to drive him on. Surprisingly, he manages to remain objective and fair when discussing the exploitation of animals.

“It’s usually complicated. Who am I to tell a shark fisherman, from rural Mozambique, that he shouldn’t be killing sharks to feed his family, when it’s a month’s salary for a single shark fin.”

There are some things that he is happy to speak out about though: “When it comes to places like Safari World [Bangkok], which has for decades been going out and catching orangutans from the wild and forcing them to perform in boxing shows, then I’m happy to be more damning in my assessment.”

Currently, Aaron is in the Philippines, working with architects instead of wildlife. He is building a property, high on a hilltop. It has an open balcony which drops away to a canopy of deep green jungle. There is a view of the ocean behind it.

It seems to be an enhanced version of a place he mentioned having in Mozambique, when he first started his journey into wildlife photography.

“I had this old shack on top of the sand dunes, looking out, and I had a balcony where I would see humpback whales in the morning. It was just, by far, the happiest time in my life.”

While hugely successful, many of his investigations have put his life in danger and almost all of them have left him with emotional fallout. No doubt, this will be the perfect place for some well-deserved rest.

Aaron’s photographs, films, articles and investigations can be seen on his website: www.aarongekoski.com