Former Rugby mayor tries to escape 'arrest' after incident at school
But the Deputy Leader of Rugby Conservatives hadn’t committed any crime.
He was volunteering to support Rugby Police and their Junior Police Academy at Boughton Leigh Junior School last week.
Cllr Ward said: “It was a lot of fun too pretending to be a criminal.
"A big shoutout to PCSO Jo Jackson and PC Rebecca Fenton. The Police Academy which they run in local schools is all about building relationships with children to gain trust and confidence.
"It helps them learn valuable skills which they can use as they grow to help them be better citizens within our communities. I got to see this first hand and just how effective it is. Keep up the great work.”