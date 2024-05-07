Former Victorian coach house is among the lots at Sheldon Bosley Knight’s May auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Built in 1895, Ladbrook Cottage is a large and characterful family home boasting over 3,500 sq ft of accommodation and offers lots of potential.

One of the outstanding features is a brick-based Victorian conservatory. There is also a welcoming reception hallway, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, a feature spiral staircase leading to the first floor. Outside there are some attached stores and workshops which are ripe for conversion and renovation as well as a beautifully landscaped garden. With a guide price £750,000 this is not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere at the sale are some parcels of land which offer scope for development. Naturally these would all be subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Sheldon Bosley Knight's May auction to take place at Stratford-upon-Avon town hall

This auction also showcases the different aspects of the SBK business, whether a mixed use freehold property, development projects, residential, buy-to-let or freehold pasture land.