Former Victorian coach house is among the lots at Sheldon Bosley Knight’s May auction
Built in 1895, Ladbrook Cottage is a large and characterful family home boasting over 3,500 sq ft of accommodation and offers lots of potential.
One of the outstanding features is a brick-based Victorian conservatory. There is also a welcoming reception hallway, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, a feature spiral staircase leading to the first floor. Outside there are some attached stores and workshops which are ripe for conversion and renovation as well as a beautifully landscaped garden. With a guide price £750,000 this is not to be missed.
Elsewhere at the sale are some parcels of land which offer scope for development. Naturally these would all be subject to the necessary planning permissions.
This auction also showcases the different aspects of the SBK business, whether a mixed use freehold property, development projects, residential, buy-to-let or freehold pasture land.
SBK’s auctioneer, Matt Burrows said: “We have an outstanding selection of lots on offer at our sale this month.“We are seeing an increasing number of people enquiring about auctions as a way to sell their land or property. It represents a great way to do so especially if time, security, or transparency is a driving factor.“This auction also showcases the different aspects of the SBK business whether from commercial freehold, sale of freehold ground rent, development projects, residential, buy-to-let, rural, land with planning permission, barn conversions or freehold pasture land.“Please call our auction team on 01789 867123 to register your interest.”