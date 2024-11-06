fortysix ai launches in Rugby: Empowering local SMEs to harness the power of AI technology

Mother and Entrepreneur brings AI innovation to Warwickshire’s small businesses with a mission to empower and give back.

fortysix ai, a new AI-focused business founded by Shannon O’Brien, a 35-year-old mother and entrepreneur, is officially launching in Rugby with a mission to make advanced AI tools accessible and practical for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Rugby, Warwickshire, and beyond.

As AI rapidly transforms industries, fortysix ai aims to bridge the gap for local businesses, providing them with tools, training, and strategies that enhance efficiency and drive growth.

With over 14 years of experience in B2B and B2C marketing, primarily within the retail and automotive sectors, Shannon launched fortysix ai to empower SMEs with AI solutions tailored to their unique needs.

“AI shouldn’t just be for large corporations,” says Shannon. “At fortysix ai, we’re dedicated to helping smaller businesses access and utilise AI in ways that are practical, affordable, and impactful. I want local businesses to understand how AI can improve their workflows, marketing efforts, and customer experiences without feeling overwhelmed by the technology.”

Services Tailored for SMEs

fortysix ai offers a range of services designed with SMEs in mind, including AI-powered business and marketing solutions and a Beginner AI Workshop aimed at introducing small businesses to practical AI applications.

The workshop provides hands-on training with popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, equipping participants with skills they can immediately apply to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and make data-informed decisions.

“Small business owners are often curious but cautious about AI,” explains Shannon. “We’re here to demystify the technology and show them that AI can be a powerful ally in their day-to-day operations.”

Long-Term Goals: Giving Back to the Community

In addition to supporting local businesses, fortysix ai has ambitious goals to positively impact the wider community through AI. Shannon envisions fortysix ai as a platform to help tackle social issues, including unemployment, by offering skill-building resources like CV creation and interview preparation.

She also aims to work with local schools, introducing AI education to children from a young age so they can safely and effectively use AI as they grow. Additionally, fortysix ai is committed to promoting inclusivity by making language and communication more adaptable through AI, opening doors for diverse communities to connect and engage.

A New Chapter for Rugby and Warwickshire Businesses

As a mother and entrepreneur based in Rugby, Shannon understands the challenges and opportunities facing local business owners. She brings a unique perspective to fortysix ai, blending professional expertise with a passion for making a meaningful difference in her community.

“This is about more than just business for me. It’s about empowering our local economy and giving back to the people who make it vibrant and resilient,” Shannon says.