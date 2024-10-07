Four members of The Air Ambulance Service shortlisted for national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to announce that four members of The Air Ambulance Service’s (TAAS) Operational Team have been shortlisted for the prestigious Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence. These awards celebrate individuals who work tirelessly to ensure patients receive the highest standards of care in the air ambulance sector.

Critical Care Paramedic Paul Mullins has been shortlisted for Critical Care Practitioner of the Year, a category recognising those who demonstrate exceptional clinical standards in delivering the best possible patient care. As a dedicated and valued member of TAAS, Paul’s calmness under pressure and unwavering support for colleagues stand out. Since 2015, Paul has also taken on the role of equipment and pharmaceutical lead, driving the integration of innovative technology to improve patient outcomes. Despite significant personal medical challenges, Paul returned to work in 2022 with remarkable resilience and determination. His passion for patient care continues to grow, and he is now pursuing a BSc Honours degree in Enhancing Paramedic Practice. Paul’s positivity, dedication, and commitment to the air ambulance service make his shortlisting richly deserved. He is an inspiration to all.

Dr. James Nayyar is a finalist for Doctor of the Year, an award recognising doctors who demonstrate clinical excellence and outstanding patient care. As a newly appointed Consultant Anaesthetist and full-time Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) doctor since 2023, James has made a profound impact on paediatric prehospital care on regional, national, and international levels. Identifying a gap in paramedic training for paediatric cases, he launched the Kidconfident website, providing free educational resources to enhance paramedics' confidence in handling paediatric emergencies. James’ influence extends beyond the UK, with his work contributing to paediatric trauma care in conflict zones through the development of a Paediatric Trauma Pain Management Manual. His contributions also include producing Neonatal Life Support training videos and enhancing paediatric equipment for prehospital use. James’ tireless dedication to improving care for children and supporting prehospital practitioners sets him apart as a true leader in the field.

Dr Matthew Wyse

Captain John McCallion has been shortlisted for Pilot of the Year, an award recognising pilots who demonstrate outstanding airmanship and professional standards. With over 11 years of service at TAAS, John serves as the Senior Base Pilot and Training Captain, flying the AgustaWestland 109 (AW109) helicopter. John’s calm and composed approach during high-pressure missions provides essential support to the medical team, while his unmatched knowledge of the AW109 and local terrain allows him to make critical decisions quickly. As a Training Captain, John plays a key role in developing the next generation of HEMS paramedics’ aviation skills, who value his calm demeanour and assured guidance. John’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and dedication to his role have earned him the deep respect of his colleagues. His nomination is a testament to his exceptional skills and commitment to the sector.

Lastly, Dr. Matthew Wyse, TAAS Medical Director, has been shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement Award, a prestigious honour recognising individuals who have made a lifetime contribution to the air ambulance sector. Since joining as a volunteer doctor in 2005, Dr. Wyse has been instrumental in the development and success of TAAS, overseeing major achievements such as the launch of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance in 2008 and the establishment of a 24/7 doctor-paramedic service in 2018. His leadership has fostered a robust governance structure, ensuring accountability and support for clinical staff. Dr. Wyse remains dedicated to advancing the role of Critical Care Paramedics and promoting collaborative learning within the air ambulance community. His nearly 20 years of service have left an indelible mark on TAAS, making him a cornerstone of the charity and an esteemed leader in the prehospital care sector.

"We are exceptionally proud of all our doctors, but even more so to have such a visionary leader and mentor of our clinical team in Matthew. He gives me the absolute assurance that we are doing the very best for our patients. Matthew is integral in ensuring we are safe, well-led, and a caring clinical organisation, proven by our recent award of ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission."

"Having witnessed first-hand Matthew’s clinical skills and knowledge, I have the utmost admiration for his prowess as a leader, his amazing lifesaving clinical expertise, and his vision for the future of patient care. I am proud to have him as our Medical Director," expressed TAAS CEO, Peta Wilkinson.

Cpt. John McCallion

Chris Bailey, Associate Director of Operations at TAAS, shared his pride in the team:

"We are incredibly proud of the four outstanding members of our operational team who have been nominated for these prestigious awards. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to patient care reflect the core values of The Air Ambulance Service."

"Each of them has made an extraordinary impact not only within our charity but across the wider prehospital care community. These nominations are a testament to their hard work and passion, and we are privileged to have such remarkable individuals as part of our team. On behalf of the entire charity, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and wish them the best of luck at the awards."