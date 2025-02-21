Free community dance workshops prove a hit at Houlton
Free community dance workshops hosted at Houlton and aimed at helping young people proved a hit recently with children from the local area.
Hungry2Move, a social enterprise aimed at improving young people’s body image and attitudes towards exercise, ran the workshops in conjunction with Houlton's master developer Urban&Civic at The Barn in the heart of the Houlton community.
Three Hungry2Move workshops were on offer, aimed at 0-6, 7-11 and 12-16 years.
The free sessions were part of Hungry2Move's aim to help children and young people learn about exercise in a body positive and enjoyable way and even make new friends.