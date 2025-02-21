The sessions, held in collaboration with master developer Urban&Civic, were hosted at The Barn at Houlton.

Free community dance workshops hosted at Houlton and aimed at helping young people proved a hit recently with children from the local area.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hungry2Move, a social enterprise aimed at improving young people’s body image and attitudes towards exercise, ran the workshops in conjunction with Houlton's master developer Urban&Civic at The Barn in the heart of the Houlton community.

Three Hungry2Move workshops were on offer, aimed at 0-6, 7-11 and 12-16 years.

The free sessions were part of Hungry2Move's aim to help children and young people learn about exercise in a body positive and enjoyable way and even make new friends.