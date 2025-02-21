Free community dance workshops prove a hit at Houlton

By Ellen Manning
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:48 BST
The sessions, held in collaboration with master developer Urban&Civic, were hosted at The Barn at Houlton.The sessions, held in collaboration with master developer Urban&Civic, were hosted at The Barn at Houlton.
The sessions, held in collaboration with master developer Urban&Civic, were hosted at The Barn at Houlton.
Free community dance workshops hosted at Houlton and aimed at helping young people proved a hit recently with children from the local area.

Hungry2Move, a social enterprise aimed at improving young people’s body image and attitudes towards exercise, ran the workshops in conjunction with Houlton's master developer Urban&Civic at The Barn in the heart of the Houlton community.

Three Hungry2Move workshops were on offer, aimed at 0-6, 7-11 and 12-16 years.

The free sessions were part of Hungry2Move's aim to help children and young people learn about exercise in a body positive and enjoyable way and even make new friends.

Related topics:Houlton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice