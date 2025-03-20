Free Rugby debt advice charity expanding to double the amount of people they can help out of debt

Rugby Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre, supported by Rugby Revive Churches Together, is highlighting the devastating impact of debt as new Opinium polling reveals nearly 10 million UK adults are struggling to repay their debts.*

Speaking frankly about the struggles they often witness, Rugby CAP Debt Centre Manager, Karen Swaffield, revealed the heartbreaking circumstances that can lead people to seek their help.

Karen said: “Some may think people just get into debt because of overspending on luxuries but that isn’t the reality for the people we’re helping at CAP Rugby. Most people who come to us are overwhelmed by problem debt because of a change in circumstances that has caused a drop in their income.

“They may have lost their job or be unable to work because of their health or they have to care for a loved one. They may have experienced a relationship breakdown, or their partner may have passed away and now they’re relying on a significantly reduced income.

CAP Rugby Debt Centre Manager, Karen Swaffield (left) with new Debt Coaches, Sue Keffler and Mark Richmond.

“It takes tremendous courage for someone struggling with debt to reach out. Some are ashamed to admit they are in debt, others are afraid of the unknown and may be wary of seeking debt help. But we want to assure people that we are here to help and can offer them free practical debt advice, and provide holistic support.”

In response to the increasing demand, the Debt Centre team in Rugby has recently appointed Sue Keffler and Mark Richmond as additional Debt Coaches, doubling the number of appointments available to local people.

CAP Debt Coaches meet clients face-to-face in their homes, to deliver an in-depth and person-centred service with flexible appointment times. This relational approach helps remove obstacles in accessing help, such as those related to transport, physical mobility, health issues, childcare needs, or mental health struggles.

Since opening in 2009, the centre has been contacted by over 400 households seeking debt help and has seen steady growth in the number of people seeking help with their financial issues.

Karen said: “Since we started, it has been wonderful to be able to help so many families and individuals go debt free. Over the years, we’ve seen the need for free debt help grow in Rugby and we want to be able to help as many people as we possibly can.

“Now, with the addition of Sue and Mark to the team, it’s great to be able to offer more support for local people.”

Sue said: “I just love this area, I love Rugby and I love its people. I want to give something back and the CAP Debt Centre gives me a chance to do that. I can work with people and walk with them as they see real change and a way out of debt.

“I know how difficult managing finances can be for us all, particularly at the minute with high prices, and especially if someone is also struggling with other challenges like ill-health, bereavement or unemployment.”

If you are struggling with your finances, you can find out more about what services CAP offers in your area by visiting capuk.org/help or calling 0800 328 0006 free of charge.

If you’re interested in finding out more about how you can directly support your local CAP centre, contact Karen Swaffield at [email protected].