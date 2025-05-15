Free training programme launches to create the next generation of carers

Launched by Embark Learning Care Academy, the programme includes a series of week-long training sessions held at The King's Trust Birmingham Centre in Digbeth.

West Midlands-based training provider Embark Learning Care Academy has joined forces with leading charity The King’s Trust to deliver a free training programme for young people to provide them with the skills they need to begin a career in care.

Aimed at young people aged between 18-30 who have either previously trained in health and social care or have experience as young or unpaid carers, it offers participants expert-led support, hands-on training and a clear pathway into employment.

The programme includes a series of week-long training sessions held at The King's Trust Birmingham Centre in Digbeth, allowing for a continuous influx of young learners on the course.

Embark trainees are put through their paces.

Every participant that completes the training is guaranteed an interview for either a flexible health care assistant or a support worker role. The students enrolled on the course will also receive additional support including interview preparation guidance, a free DBS check and financial assistance for their travel and uniforms when they begin their new role.

And, the programme includes six months of tailored follow-up support, along with access to further qualifications such as Level 2 and 3 Diplomas in Care, opening the door to progression into more senior positions.

Commenting on the value of the programme, Eyad Hanash, head of contracts at Embark Learning, said: “We’re proud to continue to partner with The King’s Trust to help young carers and aspiring professionals gain the confidence, skills and qualifications they need to succeed.

“At Embark, we are striving to build the next generation of carers, ensuring they are truly passionate and ready to make a real difference in care.

"It all starts with effective, quality training, and it’s initiatives such as these that help young people get their foot in the door – in the right way.”

Jason Wright, delivery manager for health and social care at The King’s Trust, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Embark and grateful for its commitment to support and train young people for a career in social care.

“Young people are currently facing multiple challenges. At The King’s Trust, we know that the opportunity to secure employment can be life-changing and can help them achieve financial independence, increase their confidence and enable them to reach their full potential.”

The next available sessions kick off with an information event on Monday 16 June followed by the official course which runs from Monday 23 June to Friday 27 June. Interested individuals can register by visiting embarklearning.co.uk.