World champions and grand-slam winners, the England Rugby Women’s Team, will be awarded the Freedom of the Borough which recognises outstanding contributions to the community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision at last night’s (Wednesday) meeting of Rugby Borough Council follows England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup earlier this year.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, celebrated the iconic victory of the Red Roses, saying: “As the hometown of the sport, it is with great pleasure that we have agreed to confer the Freedom of the Borough to the women who have achieved such a remarkable feat, no doubt inspiring generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching the Red Roses win the World Cup, on home turf in Twickenham, with a grand slam made us all immensely proud – and with the team now the highest-ranked in the world, we wanted to honour such dedication and achievements.”

The England women's Rugby World Cup team of 2014 were awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Rugby in December of that year.

Rugby Borough Council previously installed the Raise The Trophy statue designed by artist Tony Davies, to celebrate England hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and the fifth sculpture to commemorate the town’s sporting heritage.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: “Having watched all the games, particularly at The Ashton Gate Bristol City Ground, there is no doubt the excellent English Roses exemplified teamwork at its best.

"It is only fitting that all team members and staff are honoured by the borough for their contribution to the game of Rugby Union, the rules of which were first adopted and practiced in our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the third time the England team has won the championship, following their triumph in 2014 over Canada, for which the team was also awarded Freedom of the Borough, and in 1994 against the United States of America.

If accepted by the team, the Freedom of the Borough will be conferred on the Red Roses at a special ceremony on a date to be agreed with the Rugby Football Union.

The England women's Rugby World Cup team of 2014 were awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Rugby in December of that year.