Friendly donation to support babies and families

A Coventry-based friendship group has donated funds to help care for babies and children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Coventry Oddfellows handed over a cheque of £821.91 to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice on Tuesday 6 May.

Each year, the Society’s Chairman selects a charity to support with fundraising. Last year’s Chairman, Tony Luckett, picked the Hospice. He said: “Zoe’s Place provides an invaluable service to those in our community who are going through the most unimaginably stressful and difficult time, so I could think of no better cause to support.

“I’m very proud to hand over this money on the behalf of everyone at Coventry Oddfellows.”

Zoe’s Place, based in Ash Green, has been caring for babies and children up to the age of five for over 30 years. Its website describes the hospice as ‘a home-from-home, where children are encouraged to play, make memories, and find joy, no matter their condition’. Public support covers 85% per cent of the Hospice’s funding, and this money has been earmarked for the acquisition of a new specialist cot and the upgrade of clinical equipment.

Becky Nash, Community Fundraiser at Zoe’s Place, said: “On behalf of everyone at Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice I would like to say thank you to Coventry Oddfellows for its kind donation of £821.91. “The support will help us to provide around-the-clock care, every day, for babies and infants with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, so we are truly grateful.”

In addition to charitable giving, Coventry Oddfellows hosts a range of affordable and accessible events for its members in and around the region which are open to all. Upcoming events include:

Coffee morning at Oddfellows House CV1 3JH, June 16th @11am

Coffee morning at The Caffeine Project CV3 2AZ June 25th @11am

Pub meal at The Rose & Castle CV7 9HZ July 3rd @7.30pm

Oddfellows members can also access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club, as well as take up opportunities to volunteer.

For more information about Coventry Oddfellows and its activities, call Branch Secretary Christine Luckett on 024 7663 2900, email [email protected] or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.

To find out more about Zoe’s Place visit www.zoes-place.org.uk.