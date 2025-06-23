Friends go extra mile in memory of much-loved Rugby teenager

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:27 BST

Two Rugby runners are going the extra mile to help a life-saving charity.

Jason Hands and Ted Spiby have just completed the 70 miles Wall Ultramarathon across Hadrian's Wall from Carlisle to Millennium Bridge in Gateshead.

They are raising money for Our Jay Foundation, a charity set up in memory of Jamie Rees to buy defibrillators.

Jamie, 18, collapsed and later died after having a cardiac arrest on New Year's Day in 2022.

The friends pushed themselves to raise money for Our Jay Foundation.placeholder image
The friends pushed themselves to raise money for Our Jay Foundation.

The runners said they were "overwhelmed” by people’s support.

Jason said: “I set myself a challenge of five running events to raise money for Our Jay Foundation this year.

"The Ultramarathon was something else. It was the biggest challenge of them all. I had to go to places I’ve never been before.”

Jason and Ted woud like to thank everybody who has supported them.

Donate to Jason at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jason-hands-1721800000952

