Friends of Barby School call on local community to boost playground appeal

Your World

Residents in the Rugby and Daventry communities have one last chance to support ambitious efforts to buy a new playground for the children of Barby village and win from a selection of great raffle prizes at the same time.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signed Leicester Tigers rugby ball, gin tasting for two at Rugby Distillery, a £50 food and drink voucher for the Red Lion at Kilsby and family vouchers for Coventry Rugby Club and Coventry Blaze are among the excellent prizes up for grabs in the raffle organised by the Friends Of Barby School.

Other prizes include meals, family days out, activities for the family and cinema tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every penny raised from the raffle will go towards a £20,000 appeal to replace Barby CE Primary School’s former playground which was condemned and dismantled – leaving a gap in the children’s playtime and social experiences.

FOBS members and the local community joined forces earlier this year to raise funds and help bring a new playground to fruition.

A school fete at the end of last term together with additional donations raised over £3,000.

Emma Armstrong, parent, and Chair of Friends of Barby School, said: “The fete was a great way to raise awareness of our appeal and to help generate some funds towards our target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we still have a long way to go and are focusing all our efforts on reaching our £20,000 target as soon as possible so as to once again enrich our children’s daily lives at the school and allow them to continue playing, learning, having fun and forming new friendships.”

The Friends are organising a series of ongoing fundraisers to help purchase five or six items of playground equipment which will be available for use by all 92 pupils – from reception age up to year six.

Tickets for the raffle will be on sale until September 3rd.

The draw will take place on September 7th.

To support the raffle log on to https://www.trybooking.com/uk/87942

To support the appeal or to find out more log on to https://gofund.me/bd855e83