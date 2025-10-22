Friendship Project for children receives £10,000 from Severn Trent Community Fund

An award winning local Warwickshire charity providing befriending service supporting children in need in Warwickshire referred by children’s service or local schools, would like to thank Severn Trent Community Fund for their recent grant of £10,000 awarded for core costs.

Our chairman, Cheryll Rawbone, said “This grant is extremely valuable to our charity, and we are particularly appreciative of the Severn Trent Community fund, which has recognised the significant value of core costs as a major contribution to effective delivery of services for the disadvantaged children we support throughout Warwickshire. It is an extremely challenging funding time for charities, and to receive this grant is a massive boost to our team, volunteers, and supporters alike, along with importantly the children in need we support.”We would like to also thank WCAVA for arranging funding advisory meetings for local organisations to meet with Sue Heyes (Funding officer for Coventry & Warwickshire), whose assistance in explaining process and answering questions was very helpful.

Next year in May will be The Friendship Project 40th anniversary, and approx. 2000 children have been given opportunities to improve their self-esteem, confidence, and have some fun, often sadly lacking for the children who are referred, and supported over the years.

We recently received a brilliant testimonial from a now adult that we had supported as child, he said “The friendship project was so incredibly important to me. I have so many memories with J & G, who taught me so much, and helped to develop me over the many years. From teaching me to bake brownie and lots of cakes, to teaching me woodwork and how to fish. All these memories mean so much to me and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them. I loved all the time we spend with each other. Some of my fondest memories together consist of are day trip to London where I saw my first ever dinosaur’s fossil and fell even more in love with dinosaurs. Another one is my introduction to Star Wars which I am now absolutely crazy about. J and G have helped me my sister and my whole family so much over the years and I will never be able to thank them enough for all they have done for me”

Group of volunteers and children supported

This young man and his sister are now amazing young adults, having survived the split of mum from drug addict father, only for Mum to get together with an alcoholic whom she had three more children but was then denied access because he abused mum physically, witnessed by all the children. J & G our volunteers felt that they benefited as much as the children did from this friendship and are so proud of the success the two young people they supported have achieved, and being part of the Friendship Project for Children. M the Severn Trent Fund your organisation has received core funding from the Severn Trent.

If you can spare 2/3 hours a week to volunteer, or if not perhaps would be able to make a regular monthly donation, or would like to talk to us about corporate involvement please do get in touch we would be delighted to hear from you www.friendshipproject.co.uk