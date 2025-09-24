From Rio to Leamington: please share your memories!

Leamington Courier report on the launch of Agenda 21 January 1996

Did you know that, in January 1996, Warwick District Council launched, a local plan of action to follow up the 1992 Rio Earth Summit? It was called Agenda 21 and various groups were set up on themes such as energy, transport, allotments, and food - despite a rather waspish comment in the local paper…

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know that a few years later, it was relaunched as Action 21? Action 21 became a stand-alone company in 2001 and later became a charity as well.

Did you know that Action 21 opened its first shop, in 2006, at the Princes Drive tip? It moved to Sydenham in 2011 and has been in Court Street in South Leamington since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action 21 will be celebrating these anniversaries early next year and we’re keen to have your memories and your photos about the launch of Agenda 21 and the follow up, whether as a volunteer or a customer of Action 21.

Please send them to [email protected] by the end of November 2025.