From struggle to strength: Warwick woman Kristina's slimming journey

In May 2022, I made a decision that changed my life. I bought a 12-week Slimming World countdown and committed to losing weight—not just for the number on the scales, but for my health, my confidence, and my future. Twenty weeks later, I had lost exactly three stone. But what I gained was far more valuable.

At the time, I was squeezing into a size 16, battling menopause symptoms, creaking joints, and relentless headaches. I had tendonitis in one knee, was constantly out of breath, and felt self-conscious in my own skin.

I avoided sleeveless tops and shorts, and watched my clothing sizes creep up with quiet dread. I’d always been active—running, swimming—but after having two daughters and becoming a single mum, I stopped prioritising myself.

Despite walking my two Shih Tzus daily, my lifestyle had become sedentary, and my eating habits were slipping into unhealthy territory: biscuits after the school run, family-sized crisps in the evening, and too many bars of Dairy Milk.

I’d tried losing weight at home, cutting back here and there, but nothing stuck. Then, after a heart-to-heart with my lovely friend Mandy, we agreed to rejoin Slimming World together. That accountability—stepping on the scales, being part of a supportive group—was exactly what I needed. Walking into the group felt like the first day of school: awkward, shy, and nervous. But I was determined.

The plan had evolved since I last joined. There was now an app, a barcode scanner, podcasts, and recipes at our fingertips. I was amazed to learn I could still enjoy pasta, rice, potatoes—even chocolate and crisps—without feeling deprived. The flexibility of the plan made it sustainable, even with a busy life.

Once I got to grips with food optimising, I added exercise into the mix. I bought a static bike and cycled 30 minutes daily. I walked more, gardened, mowed the lawn—anything to move. As the weight came off, my energy soared. I felt stronger, more capable, and more motivated than ever.

By the end of my 12-week countdown, I’d lost two stone. I bought another six-week countdown to push for my final 10.5 lbs before a cruise holiday to Norway. Mandy, Teresa, and I formed a WhatsApp group—“Slimming Babes”—to share recipes, workouts, and encouragement. I didn’t quite hit target before the cruise, but I made a choice: enjoy the holiday, stay active, and finish strong when I returned.

On the ship, I made smart food choices, used the gym daily, ran the track, climbed mountains on shore days, and took the stairs everywhere. I came home 3½ lbs lighter. That was the moment I knew—I’d truly changed.

Since reaching target, my life has transformed. I’ve climbed Mount Snowdon in 2.5 hours for Myton Hospice, raising £650. I tubed down the River Derwent in a wetsuit with my daughters. I sleep better, breathe easier, and my menopause symptoms have eased. My knees no longer ache, and I feel confident in clothes I haven’t worn in years.

Slimming World didn’t just help me lose weight—it gave me back my mojo. It reminded me that I deserve to feel strong, energised, and proud of myself. If I could bottle the feeling of wriggling into smaller jeans, it would be priceless.

And the journey didn’t stop there…

Losing weight has opened up a new world for me

After attending my group as a target member, I became the weigh lady—a role I absolutely loved. Connecting with members, encouraging them, and being part of their journey was incredibly fulfilling. When I was approached about becoming a consultant, I knew the time was right. I attended a local opportunity event, signed on the dotted line, and never looked back.

Since September 2024, I’ve been running my own group in Warwick with great success—soon to move to the Church Hall on West Street. I’ve helped around 10 members reach their target weight, entered Slimming World’s Top Consultant competition (whittled down to the final 24 out of 3,200 consultants!), and even appeared in Bella magazine in a swimsuit this June.

I’ve also entered the Emerald Draw, supporting 55% or more of my members to lose at least 1lb six times, and held the title of top group for weight loss success across Warwick, Leamington, and Kenilworth from January to June 2025.

Now, I’m thrilled to be relaunching my group on Wednesday evenings at the Church Hall, West Street, Warwick—sessions at 5:30pm and 7pm starting Wednesday, September 3. Whether you’re a new face or an old friend, come along and join us. We’re a warm, welcoming, and supportive group—and together, we’ll make your journey amazing.