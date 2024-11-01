Fun for all ages: Home care service hosts inclusive Halloween event

A Midlands-based home care service hosted a friendly and inclusive Halloween event yesterday promoting intergenerational interactions in a safe and friendly environment.

New Age Care brought Halloween spirit to The Nelson Pub in Warwick, where an afternoon of laughter, ‘scary’ costumes, and crafts created a fun setting for local children and clients to celebrate the spooky season together.

As part of the bi-weekly ‘Meet and Mingle’ session, young children dressed in Halloween costumes visited the pub with their parents as an alternative to trick-or-treating. This allowed clients to participate in Halloween traditions without the worry and vulnerability of children knocking on their doors in the dark.

Sam Whittaker, CEO and Founder of New Age Care said: “It was heartwarming to see our clients fully engaged in the Halloween fun, dressing up, and laughing alongside the children. We’re so glad to facilitate a setting where our clients can celebrate these occasions without compromising security or independence.”

Intergenerational Halloween fun

The ‘Meet and Mingle’ sessions, held every other Thursday, are part of New Age Care’s ongoing commitment to promoting social engagement for its clients, along with its monthly Wednesday Activity Club and Sunday Lunch Club. All events are open to clients, family members, and friends and offer an inclusive space where individuals can come together to engage in social activities that support wellbeing and combat loneliness.

Bringing together different generations offers many benefits for everyone involved. For children, it’s an opportunity to build relationships with older adults, teaching empathy and understanding. For clients, the interaction with young ones brings energy and joy while also supporting their independence and confidence.

The next ‘Meet and Mingle’ session at The Nelson Pub, Emscote Road, Warwick will take place on Thursday 7th November at 2:15 pm, and will be fortnightly from then on. RSVP by the Tuesday of that week on 0808 809 5000 or call the same number to discuss transportation and cost.