Fundraisers needed to run up huge total for Warwick children’s charity

Molly Ollys hopes to be well represented at the annual 13.1-mile race on February 1, to top its 2025 fundraising total £16k.

Organised by RunThrough and sponsored by Moore & Tibitts, the race will follow a route between Warwick Racecourse, along Coventry Road to Leek Wootton, along Rouncil Lane and back to Warwick via Hatton and Hampton on the Hill. A 1km junior run will also held, with nearly 100 youngsters expected to take part.

Charity founder Rachel Ollerenshaw said: ““For the second year running, Molly Ollys is delighted to be the chosen charity for the 2026 Warwick Half Marathon, one of the biggest events in the Warwickshire running calendar with more than 2,000 runners taking part.

“Although we’re based in Warwick, it’s still important to raise awareness locally for those people who may not have heard of Molly Ollys and the work we do around the UK to support children with life-threatening illnesses.

“It might well be a cold day at the beginning of February if earlier this year is anything to go by, but I’d like to think the event will still be an uplifting one. Our runners really got into the spirit of ‘turning Warwick pink’, understanding exactly how their time, commitment and fundraising could make a difference to those children and families who need us most – the 2026 race should be no different. We’ll also have a number of ‘cheer stations’ throughout the course, so people can get behind their families, friends and colleagues.

“It’s predicted to be a tough year for charities due to ongoing socio-economic pressures, so we’re grateful to everyone that has decided to run for Molly Ollys. We’re seeing an increase in demand for our support so whilst our messages remain the same, we’re dealing with different children and families all of the time.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw, from Warwick, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Olly The Brave is a therapeutic toy that helps children understand their treatment journey. Along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series, stock the lion and books now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres to distribute to children undergoing treatment. Olly has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Part of more than £5m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first consultant in paediatric palliative medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and pay for the training of a further two consultants.

Rachel added: “We still have a number of free places available and would love to get more runners than 2025 and beat the fundraising amount too. People can run on their own, with family, friends or colleagues. As long as we see a sea of pink on the day, we’ll be very happy.”

For more information about Molly Ollys or to donate visit: http://www.mollyolly.co.uk/

More information of the Warwick Half Marathon is available here: https://www.warwickhalf.com/

Everyone who signs up to run with Molly Ollys will receive a free place as well as free running T-shirt and support from the team. To book your place visit: https://mollyolly.co.uk/event/2026-warwick-half-marathon/

