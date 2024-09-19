Fundraising in full swing at housebuilder's charity golf day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 90 housebuilding staff and contractors raised more than £10,000 for charity at a golf event which proved so successful it is going to become an annual event.

Worcester-based Miller Homes West Midlands set-up the event at The Warwickshire Golf Club in Leek Wootton, to fundraise for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the housebuilder’s charity of the year in 2024.

The event, which saw 22 teams play an 18-hole, four-ball style tournament, included a demonstration by a local golf pro and saw prizes for the overall lowest score, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.

A fundraising raffle, with prizes donated by staff, contractors and suppliers of the housing firm, saw a further £2,000 raised for the MND Association at the end of the day, where the players enjoyed a barbecue outside the course’s Royal Room.

The Warwickshire in Leek Wootton hosted Miller Homes West Midlands for their annual golf day

Christine James, philanthropy and corporate partnerships officer for MND Association, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Miller Homes for their ongoing support and the fantastic amount they have raised on our behalf.

“Every penny of that money will go where it is needed most – to support people living with MND and their families while funding the research which gives us hope for potential new treatments in the future.

“We are thrilled that Miller Homes has pledged to continue supporting our work and look forward to working in partnership with the team in the future.”

The MND Association supports people living with MND across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while improving access to care and funding ground-breaking research into potential new treatments for MND. Around 5,000 people are living with MND in the UK at any one time.

The success of the charity golf day has convinced Miller Homes to commit to making the event part of its annual charity programme, with next year’s event already booked at The Warwickshire in July 2025.

Darren Humphreys, managing director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Everybody had a fantastic day at The Warwickshire, playing golf and having a good time, all while raising money for a brilliant charity – MND Association – who we are very proud to support.

“We are all thrilled to have raised well in excess of £10,000 for the charity at the event, through donations from players entering to play the golf course, and from our end-of-day raffle which included some great prizes, kindly donated to us by our staff and suppliers.

“Thanks to everyone who attended, played and most importantly contributed and donated towards the charity funding. We’re all really looking forward to putting on the event again next year and hope to make it equally if not more successful than this time.”

The housebuilder has now raised around £20,000 in the calendar year for the MND Association, with further fundraising activity planned before the end of the year, including an annual Christmas raffle.

To find out more about the support provided by MND Association, visit https://www.mndassociation.org/support-and-information.