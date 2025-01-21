Funeral goers raise nearly £300k for 212 good causes in memory of lost loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who attended funerals arranged by Coventry-based Heart of England Co-operative Society in 2024 raised almost £300,000 for worthy causes in memory of lost loved ones.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Smith, general manager of the Society’s funeral division, revealed that 212 organisations benefited through families requesting donations in lieu of flowers.

The independent co-operative partnered with Much Loved, a free-to-use online platform which enables the bereaved to celebrate a relative or friend and fundraise in their honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as sharing photographs and memories, funeral details and orders of service, the site makes it easy to collect donations for good causes.

User (UGC) Submitted

“Such donations often go under the public radar but are a wonderful tribute to those who are no longer with us,” said Mr Smith.

“It really is astonishing – as well as extremely touching – to see just how much has been raised over the past 12 months alone. It is clear friends and relatives have dug deep into their pockets in memory of the people they cherished.”

A total of 6,451 donations amounting to £294,504 were made via 16 funeral homes in the Society’s trading area covering Coventry, Warwickshire, and parts of Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwickshire funeral locations in Rugby, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Kenilworth, Southam and Leamington Spa raised £124,003 between them. The highest amounts came from the Nuneaton branch (£40,192), just ahead of Rugby (£39,715).

The Coventry branches in Lower Holyhead Road, Ansty Road, Kenpas Highway and Foleshill recorded contributions of £82,505.

The figures for Northamptonshire and Leicestershire were: Brackley (£31,577), Daventry (23,376), Towcester (£11,082), Hinckley (£11,186), Earl Shilton (£6,681) and Barlestone (£3,309).

Mr Smith described the beneficiaries of the donations as ‘the full A-Z of good causes.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cancer Research UK was the most popular choice, attracting 670 donations totalling £30,343. Myton Hospices, which provide incredible support to people across Coventry and Warwickshire, was the second largest beneficiary, receiving £21,680.

“At the other end of the scale there was a huge variety of small causes supported which were obviously dear to people’s hearts, including a ferret rescue group and a donkey sanctuary.”