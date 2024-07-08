Galloping Good Times: Ponies visit Leamington care home for Ascot celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at a luxury Leamington care home had an unforgettable experience this month as they celebrated the Ascot races with a visit from two very special equine guests.

Moonmin and Lollipop, two thirteen-year-old ponies, cantered into Jubilee House Care Home, part of the Berkley care group, and delighted the residents.

The ponies first made their way through the bistro lounge, warmly greeting residents and staff before heading into Jubilee House’s garden.

Residents who remained in their rooms did not miss out, however, and were also able to join in the fun when Moonmin and Lollipop used the home’s lifts to visit residents on the upper floors of the home. They brought much laughter to several rooms when they rested their heads on residents’ beds.

Resident strokes Lollipop

The ponies seemed to enjoy their time at Jubilee House as much as the residents did. They were calm and relaxed, relishing the gentle strokes and attention from the residents. Many of the residents fondly reminisced about their childhoods, especially those who had grown up on farms with horses.

The special day was complimented with a selection of delicious canapés and cakes, offering residents a taste of luxury alongside the equine entertainment.

The celebrations did not end when the ponies waved goodbye. To add to the Ascot excitement, residents were treated to recordings of horse racing in Warwick.

They participated in a fun betting game, where each resident received a betting card and £5,000 worth of fake money to wager on their chosen horses. Those lucky enough to pick the winning horses were awarded medals.

Speaking after the celebrations, Hollie Beeston, Events Manager at Jubilee House, said:

"We were thrilled to see the joy and excitement that Moonmin and Lollipop brought to our residents.

"The ponies’ visit was a wonderful way to celebrate the Ascot races and create special memories for everyone. It's heartwarming to see how much happiness these events bring to our home.