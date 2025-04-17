Garlic lovers: West Midlands among most prolific garlic users

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West Midlands has emerged as one of the UK’s most garlic-hungry regions, with new research revealing that more than 50% cook with it several times a week – while 9% of Midlanders use garlic every day.

Ahead of National Garlic Day, the findings highlight the region’s appetite for strong flavour – with the West Midlands ranking just behind London in garlic enthusiasm.

The study, which polled 2,000 UK residents on behalf of Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand, showed that across the UK, younger people are the most frequent garlic users, with more than half of 18 to 34-year-olds using it weekly.

Regionally, the West Midlands outpaces most areas, with 50.6% of people cooking with garlic multiple times per week – compared to a national average of 41%.

The findings come as part of a wider study exploring Britain’s garlic habits. Nationally, those aged 18 to 34 were the most likely to use garlic frequently, with over half cooking with it a few times a week – while one in six (17%) Gen Z cooks use it every day. In contrast, fewer than a third of over-65s do the same – with just 1.5% using it daily.

The data also shows many Brits aren’t afraid to turn up the flavour – with more than half often adding extra garlic when cooking, and a bold 3.5% even admitting to using a whole bulb in a single dish.

Despite its popularity, garlic still splits opinion socially. Around 31% of people say they avoid it before important plans, while nearly one in five believe the taste is worth it regardless.

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, which includes Zyliss, said: “This research shows a fascinating picture of Britain’s relationship with garlic – and it’s clear there are big differences by region. While some parts of the UK can’t get enough, others still seem a little more reserved. At Zyliss, we believe in making home cooking enjoyable and fuss-free, and that includes helping people use great ingredients like garlic with confidence.”

The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted in April 2025 to mark the legacy of Karl Zysett, the original inventor of the garlic press in 1948 and founder of Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand. The brand’s iconic Susi garlic press remains a kitchen staple nearly 80 years later.