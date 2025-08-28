Gemma set for marathon challenge in support of Zoe's Place Baby Hospice

A Coventry baby hospice is in line for a fundraising boost with one of its longest-serving charity partners gearing up to run the TCS London Marathon 2026.

Gemma Morgan, Sales Office Manager at No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), is hoping to raise £5,000 for Zoe’s Place Coventry as she prepares to take on the 26.2 mile route in April next year.

Gemma will join hundreds of thousands of participants on the back of a record-breaking 2025 edition in the capital – which welcomed the most entries, participants and finishers in the event’s history – raising over £75m for charity.

NOHM venue Coombe Abbey Hotel has supported Zoe’s Place for more than 12 years, including hosting its annual Gala Ball, which returns to the 12th century venue on Friday, November 14.

Lisa Harrison Byrne of Zoe’s Place with the Zoe’s Place Bear and Gemma Morgan of NOHM

Gemma, who is a member of the Zoe’s Place Business Group which helps to generate funds and raise the profile of the charity regionally, is one of ten participants to have secured a place through Zoe’s Place Coventry – the most in the hospice’s history.

Gemma said: “Zoe’s Place is a remarkable charity which I’ve been lucky to support via the business group for several years now, so it’s brilliant to be able to do something more personal.

“Preparation has been going well, and I’ll be ramping up the distance as we get closer to April, but my main ambition is that we smash our fundraising target.

“I’ve tried to secure a place in each of the last five years, so it’s slightly nerve-wracking to know I’ll finally be taking part in a few months’ time, but I feel incredibly privileged to be running for such a special organisation.”

Zoe’s Place Coventry opened in 2011 and provides respite, end of life and palliative care for babies, infants and children from across the Midlands with life-limiting conditions and complex needs.

Lisa Harrison-Byrne, Head of Fundraising at Zoe’s Place Coventry, said: “We’re thrilled to have Gemma as one of our ten London Marathon runners this year.

“Support from the business community is vital to ensure we meet our fundraising targets and continue to make new connections across Coventry, Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

“NOHM and Coombe Abbey Hotel have been fantastic supporters over the years, and it’s a privilege to see that partnership strengthened even further with Gemma taking on this challenge to help raise vital funds.”

To support Gemma and Zoe’s Place, visit 2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/gemma-morgan

For more information about the Zoe’s Place Gala Ball visit www.zoes-place.org.uk/charity-events/galaball25