General Election Question Time held at Leamington Spa Baptist Church
The event took place at the Leamington Spa Baptist Church hall with the parliamentary candidates representing Warwick and Leamington Spa constituency.
Participating candidates on the Panel were as per attached photo taken at the meeting from right to left are: James Uffindell Conservative Party candidate, Hema Yellapragada The Green Party candidate, Chairing the meeting Gian Clare, Matt Western Labour Party candidate, Louis Adam Liberal Democrats candidate and Nigel Clarke representing The Reform-UK Party.
We had packed audience of over 50 or more people who attended the meeting. Over thirty questions were received on international issues out of which six questions were selected in order of priority and concern to the constituents.
Questions were submitted in advance to the candidates, and covered a lot of ground in short time - an hour and half of debate. International issues raised with the candidates relating to the on going conflict in Gaza and Israel, action on climate change, UK Asylum and refugees and the Rwanda Policy, overseas aid and restoring 0.7 per cent of UK Gross National Income to help poorer countries and also debate on the deterioration of human rights around the world and European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
Time did not allow us to debate the war in Ukraine, NATO and European security.
