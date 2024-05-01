Get A-Head director takes up role with cancer coalition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danni Heath, director of the Get A-Head Charitable Trust, has joined the Head and Neck Cancer UK Coalition CIC as a director, helping to widen Get A-Head's network and influence in this field of expertise.

The Head and Neck Cancer Coalition brings together charities, support groups and healthcare associations to create one strong voice for all those affected by head and neck cancers in the UK.

Danni said: “For the past 30 years, Get A-Head has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of people with head and neck conditions, especially cancer. Joining the Head and Neck Coalition cements our position as a leading influence on policy, research and treatment.

“I’m delighted to take up the role as a director of the coalition and I look forward to working with so many committed, hard-working and like-minded people to get the best possible outcomes for people living with these devastating conditions.”

The Head and Neck Cancer Coalition is a group of 15 charities, support groups and healthcare associations which pool their resources to raise awareness and create better understanding of all aspects of head and neck cancer.

Tom Bromwich, chair of Get A-Head, said: “Having Danni to represent Get A-Head on the Head and Neck Cancer Coalition is a really positive step and I’m sure she will play a big role going forward.

“Danni joined us at the start of 2023 and brought a wealth of experience working with charities, social enterprises and businesses. She has made a tremendous impact on the way we work and is playing a major part in helping us to meet our goals, and I know she will take that same energy and experience into her role with the coalition.

“Get A-Head celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, with more than £10 million raised to support research, life-changing equipment and complementary treatments for patients and continuing education for healthcare professionals.

“Our over-riding mission is to make life better for patients, and being part of the coalition can only support that aim further.”

Danni’s experience includes leadership, organisational design, marketing and communications.

She has more than 20 years of experience in helping organisations meet their goals and driving impact for stakeholders and beneficiaries.

She is a director of CEmPaC Europe (the Centre for Empowering Patients and Communities), provides expertise in person-centred care, and has been a director of Heath Brown Ltd for more than a decade, offering strategic people-focussed solutions for social enterprises of all shapes and sizes.

The Head and Neck Cancer Coalition shares Get A-Head's focus on patient and caregiver support, awareness and education, research, policy, multidisciplinary team support and patient pathway improvements.

The coalition takes a collaborative and inclusive approach to make sure the complexity of head and neck cancers are properly addressed.