Get into the Christmas spirit(s) with Shakespeare Distillery’s festive new line-up

Shakespeare Distillery, the award-winning artisan producer in Stratford upon Avon, has launched an exciting new trio of collaboration products and a brand, new experience for 2025!

These include its first brand new Rum Chocolate Cream Liqueur, a Marmalade Vodka, an Aged Coffee Rum and Rum Tasting experience, starting next February.

Jester Chocolate Cream Liqueur is a new collaboration with 1683 Chocolate Place, a local award-winning chocolatier, with whom Shakespeare Distillery has a long-standing relationship and who produces it’s artisan Gin and Rum chocolates. The Cream Liqueur is a blend of the distillery’s Cask Aged Jester Rum, luxury Belgian chocolate and fresh local cream from Cotteswold Dairy. The rich flavours of cocoa and rum balance perfectly with hints of vanilla and butterscotch. The team suggest serving the liqueur neat over ice, in a hot chocolate or poured over a favourite ice cream.

Marmalade Vodka, which launched this month, is made with award-winning, traditional marmalade from Springfield Kitchen and fresh orange. After distillation, it has been aged for 3 months in an ex-industry Madeira cask to add an even greater depth of flavour. It is delicious served over ice with ginger ale or lemonade or alternatively enjoyed as a Breakfast Martini cocktail. Marmalade Vodka is available in 3 bottle sizes - 50cl, 20cl and 5cl.

rum tasting voucher

Aged Coffee Rum, launching on November 15, has been developed with Monsoon Estates Coffee, a Stratford based family-run business. The team cold brew Ethiopian Rocko Mountain Coffee and blend it with their three-year bourbon cask aged Jester Rum. The light, malty and citrusy flavours of the coffee infused with the rum’s sweet butterscotch and fruity tropical notes, creates a wonderfully smooth drink. Recommended served neat over ice or as a Black Russian cocktail. Aged Coffee Rum is available in a 50cl bottle.

The new Rum Tasting at Judith’s experience will launch in February 2025 but is available to book now or as gift vouchers to purchase. Located in the heart of Stratford upon Avon, the one-hour fun and informative spirit tasting starts with a welcome rum & mixer as guests relax and learn how spirits are made. This is followed by a tutored tasting of three Shakespeare Distillery spirits.

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We are thrilled to have a great range of exciting new offerings for the festive season. Perfect to enjoy with friends and family, or as Christmas gifts to keep the spirits high well into the new year!”

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford upon Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of sprits including their signature Stratford Dry Gin, Jester Rums, and distillery specials. But the experience doesn't end there, Shakespeare Distillery offers daily Tours, Gin Schools, Cocktail Masterclasses, and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises, ensuring there's something to delight every discerning spirit enthusiast. With their latest addition of a shop, Tasting Rooms, and Rum School nestled in the historic 1 High Street – once the residence of Judith, William Shakespeare’s daughter, and her husband, Thomas Quiney – visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Shakespearean history while savouring the finest spirits the town has to offer.

All products are available to order online or from either the Distillery shop or 1 High St shop.