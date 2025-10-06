Get ready for Good Vibrations at Lutterworth Beach Boys tribute gig for hospice

Music-lovers are invited to a night of Good Vibrations at a charity gig in Lutterworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beached Boys, a Beach Boys tribute band, are raising money for LOROS hospice in Leicestershire on Friday, October 31.

Abi, who is in the group with her husband Matt, said: “A close member of Matt's family is currently quite ill and has chosen LOROS as our charity to support as they are likely to need their services in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are based around London and very rarely perform in the Midlands so this is very much a 'one off' chance.”

The charity gig is in Lutterworth.

Tickets are £15 available from TicketSource or email [email protected]. Doors open from 7.30pm, concert starts 8.15pm Visit https://www.facebook.com/beachedboys to see more about The Beached Boys.

Have you got a story, picture or feature idea for the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World? We want to hear your news. Email [email protected] or upload on our portal https://submit.nationalworld.com/