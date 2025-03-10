Get the personalised or pro-look in Warwickshire new homes

Warwickshire house hunters are being encouraged to visit David Wilson Homes’ Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton, where a choice between a professionally designed property and a blank canvas is available.

The development currently offers a selection of three and four-bedroom homes, including the three-bedroom Plato and four-bedroom Moss style properties, both of which provide an excellent choice for anyone in search of a smooth transition into a new home.

Among these properties are the show homes which, now for sale, give house hunters the opportunity to secure a brand-new property decorated by an expert interior designer. This gives prospective buyers the option to secure a home with fixtures and fittings included, or one which they can personalise to their own individual taste

Ideal for young families, the Plato features a spacious open-plan kitchen and family area, with a separate living room designed to maximise comfort and relaxation. Handy storage spaces and a convenient utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from an en suite, along with a family bathroom and a versatile single bedroom that could be transformed into a home office or space to work remotely.

Visitors to the development can also experience the quality and comfort of the Moss style property by touring the show home of the same variety and view the house that is ready to move into.

These homes feature a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading to the garden, alongside a generous living room, a separate utility space and dedicated home office.

The first floor showcases four double bedrooms, including an en suite to the main bedroom, plus a stylish family bathroom, offering ample space for growing families to call their own.

One of the Moss properties stands out with its exclusive offers and home upgrades, including an upgraded kitchen package worth £4,000 and flooring throughout, valued at £8,000. Additionally, home buyers could secure up to £24,250 towards their deposit.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Plato and Moss style homes are designed with both style and practicality in mind, offering ample space for families to adapt to their ever-changing needs.

“We’re also offering a range of exclusive offers on selected homes at Callendar Farm, designed to help home buyers climb the property ladder.

“We’re excited to invite prospective buyers to experience these homes first-hand. With over 85% of the properties at Callendar Farm now sold, we encourage anyone interested to visit our expert Sales Advisers and discover the lifestyle on offer at the development.”

Residents at Callendar Farm can benefit from a wide range of amenities available nearby including an Aldi, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s supermarket, as well as several highly rated restaurants and pubs.

Its prime location means both Nuneaton and Hinckley Train Station are within a short drive from the development, providing efficient links to Leicester and further afield.

For more details about the homes available at Callendar Farm, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.