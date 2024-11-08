Getting the Job Done: Coventry and Warwickshire-based law firms at the dawn of an exciting new phase

One of the Midlands longest established law firms is entering into a new phase following the retirement of its most senior legal executive.

In her nine years as Senior Partner Samantha Wright has built Coventry and Warwickshire-based Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) into one of the area’s largest and most successful law firms, with a diverse legal team offering a wealth of expertise and insight across a range of legal disciplines

The success of the company under Samantha’s stewardship is a testament to her tenacity and vision as a leader and this has allowed the firm to thrive and become a well-recognised and trusted company within the Midlands area.

Samantha Wright said: “After a long career I retire as senior partner leaving the firm in the hands of a great team of partners and staff. I am remaining at BTTJ as a consultant to help and advice as required.

“I wish Alex Khan – who succeeds me as Managing Partner – all the best. I am grateful to all of my colleagues for their hard work, help and support over the years which has made BTTJ just the best place to work. I must also thank my clients and professional contacts for their instructions over the years and their kind words on hearing of my retirement.”

Qualifying as a solicitor in 2002, Alex became a partner at BTTJ in 2021. Alex oversees the Commercial Property team, and deals with commercial and residential property matters. As well as working within the Corporate and Commercial team, Alex is also a trained Mediator, which adds to his skill set providing a pragmatic, calm and commercial overview to the issue in hand.

On taking the reins Alex Khan paid tribute to Samantha for her professional achievements and spoke of his vision for the future of the company.

He said: “During her time in the role, Samantha has accomplished a great deal for the firm.

“She steadied the ship during Covid, navigating us through the pandemic. Samantha also achieved significant growth of BTTJ over the past nine years, not least through the acquisition of a local firm. We are pleased to have a presence in four locations within the Warwickshire area and our excellent team has now grown to over 90 people. We hope to continue to expand as opportunities arise.

“As we move forwards we want to build on these successes and will look to enhance our use of technology to increase efficiency and the service we are able to offer our clients whilst maintaining the personal client relationships upon which we pride ourselves. As a firm we want to support our local communities and will continue to run and take part in charitable activities to raise funds for local causes. We also want to provide educational and training opportunities and will be looking to increase the number of apprentices we take on over the coming years.”

To further strengthen the BTTJ offering, the company has appointed its Head of Risk and Compliance Susan Faulkner as a non fee-earning partner in the business.

Alex continued: “Our aim is to continue building a service which our clients find friendly and easy to navigate, giving them the confidence they are receiving the right advice and the very best service most suited to their individual needs.

“And we also aim to provide excellent career pathways for all our members of staff, providing them with the best education and experience which in time will only further strengthen the skills and expertise we have on our team

Established in Coventry in 1797, BTTJ now operates four offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.