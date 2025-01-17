Gift of time: Volunteers needed to help change lives at Rugby's Hospital of St Cross
The Friends of St Cross need people to help with the ward trolley service, mealtime companion and patient visiting services.
For the second round of the ward trolley service to run, the charity needs a further 15 volunteers to populate the new rota.
Doug Jones, Chair of the Friends said: “We currently have over 170 volunteers who delivered an average of ten hours per month.
"Their support is widely appreciated by patients and staff at The Hospital of St Cross. So, if you think you’d be able to help us to help St Cross with the gift of time in a voluntary role we look forward to hearing from you.”
The trolley visits all of the wards and many other departments offering patients and staff the opportunity to buy snacks and papers without the need to walk to the Friends Tea Bar in Out
Patients or the Poplar Place restaurant.
The mealtime companion service needs ten more volunteers to help assist patients with eating.
Patient visitors offer companionship for patients during their stay in hospital.
The team now includes two therapy dogs – and their owners – but ten more volunteers are needed.
Both the mealtime companion and patient visiting services are delivered every day of the week. The ward trolley service runs from Monday to Friday. Training is provided
Find out more by visiting the ‘For Volunteers’ page at www.fsx.org.uk
