Girl power as Malvern College pupils race the sun

Twenty-two teenagers braved temperatures in the mid-20s as they raced almost 200 miles against the sun - with no technology, no maps and no idea where they were.

The pupils from Malvern College in Worcestershire, all aged 14-15, took part in the school’s first ever ‘Race the Sun’ challenge, which required them to race each other from a mystery location in Kent back to the Malvern Hills - all in the name of charity.

Race the Sun is the latest venture from a school which is determined to counter fears that children and young people are being prevented from taking risks - to the detriment of their own health and wellbeing, as well as their personal development.

The school has previously run its own versions of the hit television shows Hunted and Lost, as well as staging expeditions which have seen pupils cross the English Channel on paddle boards and ride the length of France with no mod cons.

Pupils had to navigate the UK's transport system

During the race, the pupils had to navigate their way across country, including working out the intricacies of the London transport system, while also collecting donations for charity along the way, with all the proceeds going to the winning team's chosen cause.

Students were required to make seven checkpoints, from Whitstable, via London - including Buckingham Palace - Oxford Castle at the Costwolds. before a final race to the summit of Worcestershire Beacon.

The final three teams were all made up of girls, with the eventual winners being Chloe and Daisy from Ellerslie House.

Race the Sun was organised by the school’s Head of Outdoor Pursuits, Jay Watts, who is a qualified mountain leader, mountain biking coach, rock climbing instructor, canoe/kayak/stand-up paddleboard leader and remote wilderness first aid award holder, with over 20 years experience in the outdoor industry.

Competitors needed to fundraise along the way

“A Malvern education is designed to develop each of our pupils into the embodiment of the Malvern qualities - these include resilience, collaboration and risk-taking," he said.

"Our outdoor pursuits offer another way for our pupils to develop these attributes in a tangible way and in a way that shows them just how much they can achieve when they set their mind to it.

“Through events like Race the Sun, our pupils have the opportunity to do things that are not only truly unique, but also benefit others through fundraising.”

Keith Metcalfe, Malvern College Headmaster, said: “Our outdoor pursuits programme pushes our pupils to step outside the comfort zone and teaches them many lessons that are often missing from children’s lives amid a need to avoid too much risk.

“It’s important we give young people the appropriate space to push a few boundaries so they can see exactly what they are capable of and how much fun it can be.”