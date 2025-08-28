Gleeson agrees two-year Bears contract extension

Richard Gleeson. Photo: Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) have today announced Richard Gleeson has agreed a two-year contract extension, with the 37-year-old committing to play T20 Vitality Blast cricket in both 2026 and 2027.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across an extensive T20 and Hundred career, Gleeson boasts 148 wickets in 128 matches at an average of 23.48, including stints in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings in 2024 and Mumbai Indians in 2025.

Gleeson was offered his first professional county trial by WCCC more than a decade ago, with his move to the Bears in 2024 marking a "full circle" moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English fast bowler was part of the Bears side which reached the quarter finals of the 2024 tournament, where they eventually lost to Gloucestershire. He has been a key part of the side in the year’s competition, helping Bears reach the upcoming quarter final against Somerset.

Gleeson’s signing will add strength in depth across the board for the Bears, whose squad already boasts names such as Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, and Dan Mousley.

Speaking on his two-year extension, Gleeson said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Edgbaston for the next couple of years and playing in what is a very strong side.

“Having trialled for Bears ten years ago at the start of my professional career, it feels completely like a full-circle moment and I’m grateful to be able to spend another two years at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Thomas, Performance Director at Warwickshire CCC added: “Richard’s skillset makes him a huge asset to any side, so extending his deal was an easy decision.

“Since joining us in 2024 he’s been outstanding — bringing not just quality with the ball but also professionalism, experience and leadership around the group. His story with Warwickshire is a special one, and we’re delighted it will continue.

“We’re confident he’ll play a big part in helping us compete for major honours over the next two years.”

Somerset vs Bears T20 Vitality Blast ¼ final takes place on Saturday, September 6, with viewing available via Sky Sports Cricket.