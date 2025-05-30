'Glow-up' your retirement with a simple mindset switch

Recent meal out at The Old Smithy

Friendship group Coventry Godiva Oddfellows is inspiring local retirees to give their retirement a ‘glow-up’ by switching from a ‘To Do’ to a ‘To Be’ mindset.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry-based Society, made up of almost three hundred mostly older and retired members, says it’s easy to get stuck in a rut once initial ‘things to do’ lists are ticked off.

But retirees shouldn’t miss out on living a more fulfilling and authentic life, the friendship group adds, explaining how its regular events held in and around Coventry are great ways to get a retirement that glows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This message is backed by ‘Doctor of Happiness’ Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology and human flourishing. He explained: “Retirement is the perfect opportunity to have a psychological spring clean, and to shift our mindset from ‘when’ to ‘now’.

“Too often, we spend our lives chasing goals, which means we can accidentally kick our happiness into the long grass.

“With retirement, you can fall into the trap of only creating ‘To Do’ lists and they are often quite mundane tasks, and they tend to run out once you’ve ticked off that holiday, or you’ve sorted out the house or garden. But if you make the switch to asking yourself what you want ‘To Be’ today, it’s incredibly powerful and rewarding.”

Dr Cope added: “Everyone’s ‘To Be’ list is different. Thinking about what kind of person you want to be gives you focus. For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you. If you want to be more adventurous, spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and give new things a try.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch Secretary for Coventry Godiva Oddfellows, Christine Luckett, added: “Retirement isn’t just about finishing work. It’s your chance to re-invent, re-energise and start living life like you mean it. That means new friends, new adventures and a new perspective.

“Our local friendship group is here to help you explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way. You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, chances to volunteer, and group holidays to look forward to. There’s also wellbeing advice and plenty of opportunities to feel more connected in your community.

“No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

Coventry Godiva Oddfellows has a busy schedule of events planned for the summer months. The group has suggested the following meetups as great tasters for any interested retirees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee at Oddfellows House CV1 3JH at 11am on June 16th – to include some light entertainment from ‘I am not Houdini’

Coffee at the Caffeine Project CV3 2AZ at 11am on June 25th

Pub meal at The Rose & Castle CV7 9HZ at 7.30pm on July 3rd

The Oddfellows aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Coventry Godiva Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Christine Luckett on [email protected] or call 024 76632900.

To learn more about how to give your retirement a ‘glow-up’, join the Oddfellows and Dr Andy Cope for an inspiring free online event on Tuesday 1 July at 7pm. Further information is available at www.oddfellows.co.uk/retirement.

Open to anyone, Dr Cope’s Zoom event will share powerful insights on how to thrive in retirement by living with purpose and focusing on what truly matters. With his trademark blend of warmth, humour, and down-to-earth wisdom, this talk promises to leave you uplifted, motivated, and ready to embrace all the possibilities of this exciting chapter of life.