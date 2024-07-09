Going for gold: Kenilworth care home hosts sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics fast approaching, a local care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Saturday 20th July, from 11am-4pm, Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, on Spring Lane, will be bringing Paris to Kenilworth as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Kenilworth Grange joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, tug of war and knockout tennis tournaments.

Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef.

Sheridan Farish, Home Manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “We’re so excited to host our very own sports tournament, which promises to be a memorable day for everyone who comes along.

“Keeping fit is important for all ages, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Kenilworth Grange, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and hosting our very own sports day is the perfect way to do just that.

“We have some very competitive and skilled residents who have been warming up in preparation for some community competition. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Kenilworth Grange provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own landscaped garden, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Kenilworth Grange, please contact Home Manager, Sheridan Farish, on 0333 4343 046 or email [email protected]