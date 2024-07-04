Going for gold: Stratford-upon-Avon care home hosts sports day for local community
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday 17th July, from 11am-4pm, Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, will be bringing Paris to Stratford-upon-Avon as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.
The event comes as Stratford-upon-Avon joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.
Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including javelin, shot put and archery.
After working up an appetite, everyone can tuck into a buffet featuring dishes from all around the world, cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while listening to live entertainment from performer Barry Juckes and Music by Eve.
The day of sports will be raising awareness for Reach, a charity that helps families and young people with upper limb difference and one close to Home Manager Charlotte Levin’s heart, after her son was born with a missing limb.
In attendance will also be Care UK’s Priors House, Kenilworth Grange, Mercia Grange and Brook Court.
Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations for a good cause.
“We are part of a strong community here in Stratford-upon-Avon, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing everyone together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Ambleside.
“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”
To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day
For more information on Ambleside and to book your place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson, on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]
Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.