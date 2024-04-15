Going green for diamond partnership to help restore hedges in Rugby park
An exciting environmental project will help restore hedges in Rugby’s Diamond Wood Country Park.
Nine Arches Press editor Jane Commane and local poet Olga Dermott-Bond joined staff and volunteers from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s Dunsmore Living Landscape project to plant almost 200m of hedgerow.
The work is the start of a new year-long partnership between Nine Arches Press and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
Jane Commane, director and editor said: “Nine Arches Press is delighted to be launching this long term partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
“We are determined to recognise the impact the publishing industry has on the environment and be active in taking steps at this critical moment when the climate emergency calls on us to take action now for nature.
"Warwickshire and its landscapes and wildlife are very close to our hearts, and we’re proud to play our part in working to address global climate change on a very local basis.”
Lucy Hawker, Dunsmore Living Landscape scheme manager said the hedge will provide a valuable habitat for animals from tiny insects to birds and small mammals.
She added: “This is a fantastic example of a local company taking long term action for nature which will support the work of the Wildlife Trust and benefit our local wildlife.”
John Howes, RBC Green Space & Biodiversity manager said: “Hedges are a vital component of any landscape in terms of biodiversity, carbon sequestration, connecting different habitats and creating opportunities for communities/volunteers to work together.
"This is especially poignant as hedgerows have declined rapidly in the last century and initiatives like this can reverse that.”