Graven Hill End of Summer Hoedown attracts hundreds of visitors

Graven Hill Hoedown

Residents at Graven Hill enjoyed an end of summer Hoedown on the thriving Bicester development with hundreds of visitors enjoying the wide range of activities.

Organised by the Graven Hill Residents’ Association, visitors to the event were able to enjoy circus workshops, line dancing, live music, drinks, and a barbecue.

Adrian Unitt, Managing Director of Graven Hill Village Development Company which supported the event, said: "It was wonderful to see so many residents come together to celebrate the close of summer.

"The energy, laughter, and sense of community on the day was inspiring, and I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in making it such a success."