Green light for next phase of new homes development in Burton Green

A total of 70 new homes will be built in the next stage of a new homes development in Burton Green.

William Davis Homes will build the properties on a four-and-a-half acre piece of land as part of the wider Westwood Park development, off Westwood Heath Road, which will comprise 425 new homes once complete.

Planners at Warwick District Council have just given the go-ahead for the detailed elements of William Davis Homes’ plans, including the designs of the homes, and work is set to begin on site early next year.

The Leicestershire-based developer will build 46 homes to be sold on the open market, which will comprise a mix of energy efficient two to four-bedroom houses.

A further 24 homes will be built to be made available as affordable housing, and this selection will include one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom houses.

Sarah Whetton, group land director for William Davis Homes, said: “We are pleased to have been given the green light on our detailed plans for 70 new homes in Burton Green, enabling us to look ahead to work starting on the site.

“Our housing plan and designs for the development will complement the existing surroundings at Westwood Park and will be located in a prime position within the scheme, neighbouring the land identified for the local centre, which will feature a new convenience store.

“We have worked closely with our partners and Warwick District Council to bring forward a suitable plan to deliver sustainable, energy efficient new housing on this site, which will support the wider need for new housing in this part of the West Midlands.”

As well as 425 new homes and a convenience store, once complete Westwood Park will include public allotments, a significant amount of green space – including play areas – and a network of public walking and cycling routes.

William Davis Homes is set to release its first homes for sale at the development in early 2026.

For more information on William Davis Homes, visit www.williamdavis.co.uk.