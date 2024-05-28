Groups Alliance sends postcard to Southam

Amidst more clubs, societies and charities reporting ageing membership and declining numbers, one group in Southam decided to act.

With funding from the County Councillor Andy Crump’s grant, topped up by two of the community groups, Southam First and Southam Civic Ideas Forum, an online directory was designed and implemented and a majority of Southam’s groups now have their own entries. Soon, a postcard will be dropping through each of Southam’s letterboxes, hinting at what residents may be missing by not participating in local groups, and including a QR code to access the online directory. Chair of the Community Groups Alliance, Cllr. Graham Foster said “It’s important to preserve a sense of belonging and community spirit, especially with so many new people in Southam’s recent housing developments and so much electronic, but ultimately solitary, entertainment available to us all without leaving home. It’s time to rediscover the joys of getting out there, meeting new friends and having fun!” Meanwhile, as part of Volunteers Week, the Royal British Legion Community Hub & Café will be running a “Southam Needs You” event on 8th June 10am to 2pm allowing people to find out about activities close by that they can get involved in. It will also give prospective volunteers a chance to meet local organisations seeking their help. The Alliance is now planning a new phase of activity to create a mobile information centre that can be deployed at popular events to publicise community groups to a wider audience, all aimed at bringing new life to community groups and the people that take part in them.