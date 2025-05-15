Growing concern for missing Nuneaton schoolboy

A schoolboy wearing his black and purple football kit is missing from his home in Nuneaton.

Remus, 15, was last seen at 6pm yesterday evening (Wednesday May 14).

He is 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and glasses. He is believed to be wearing his football kit.

If you see Remus, call 999 as soon as possible.

If you know where Remus is report using Warwickshire Police’s online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting incident 397 of Wednesday, May 14.