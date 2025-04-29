Gruelling 108km ultra marathon for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an inspiring show of determination and gratitude, William Smyth-Osbourne, a dedicated member of the Grafton Hunt, is lacing up his running shoes for an extraordinary challenge – the Isle of Wight Ultra Challenge on 3rd May.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This 108km ultra-marathon, equivalent to running more than two full marathons in a single day, loops around the entire Isle of Wight and is not for the faint hearted.

William’s motivation is deeply personal. Last December, his father, Charles Smyth-Osbourne, suffered a serious fall while out trail hunting with the Grafton and was airlifted from the field by the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Smyth-Osbourne, Master of the Grafton Hunt, said: “Although I have no memory of the incident, those who were there have told me how serious it was. I count myself incredibly lucky to have made a full recovery, and I have no doubt the swift response of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance played a crucial role in that outcome.”

William Smyth-Osbourne in training

Moved by his father's experience and the life-saving work of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, William has been training relentlessly since Christmas, often clocking weekend runs of over 30km. He completed an astonishing 65km training run just last weekend in preparation for the big day.

So far, William has raised over £6,200 for the charity, with donations continuing to come in via his JustGiving page.

The culmination of his efforts will be marked by a presentation of the funds to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance at the Grafton Point-to-Point on Sunday 18th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance team will be in attendance, along with members of the Grafton Hunt Supporters Club, who will also present funds raised during their Boxing Day collection.

William Smyth-Osbourne in training

William Smyth-Osbourne said: “Training has been physically and mentally exhausting at times. There have been dark, rainy mornings where the last thing I wanted to do was run another 30 or 40 kilometres—but every step has been worth it. As the race approaches, I’m feeling nervous but excited. It’s a huge challenge, but I know why I’m doing it, and that keeps me going.

“The generosity shown by the community has been overwhelming. I’m proud to be doing my part to support an organisation that means so much to so many of us in the countryside.”