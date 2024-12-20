Guide dog puppies enjoy festive training trip to Warwick Castle

With just a few days until Christmas, a group of guide dog puppies have enjoyed a festive trip to Warwick Castle light trail, as part of their guide dog training.

The group of five pups, Gayle, Bessie, Judd, Ben and Opal were invited to the castle to explore the trail which is spread across the grounds.

Each pup was accompanied by their volunteer Puppy Raiser, who looks after them until they are just over a year old.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for charity Guide Dogs provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Guide dog puppy Opal at Warwick Castle light trail.

Anna Standing, Puppy Raising Operations Manager for the Midlands, said: “It was wonderful to be able to take a group of our puppies to explore the light trail at Warwick Castle.

“Socialising our pups in a variety of environments, including at festive events, helps support their training and prepares them for their future role guiding someone with sight loss.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Warwick Castle who’s helped to make this festive training session possible.”

Guide Dogs has a community of 17,000 volunteers, who gave around 20 million hours of their time to the charity last year.

Guide dog puppy Bessie at Warwick Castle light trail.

The charity is currently recruiting for more volunteer Puppy Raisers, who could help raise a guide dog puppy in 2025. For more info, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or email [email protected].