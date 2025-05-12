Guide Dogs bring smiles and wagging tails to Warwickshire care home

Otto, an 11-year-old retired guide dog

Residents, families, and staff at a luxury all-inclusive care home were treated to a morning of wagging tails, warm drinks, and shared laughter in celebration of International Guide Dogs Day.

To mark the occasion on Tuesday 30 April, Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, in Warwick hosted a special coffee morning dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Guide Dogs charity – and welcomed a few very special guests of honour.

Building on the success of a previous Quiz and Curry Night held in February, which raised over £270, the latest event raised an additional £148.20 for the organisation. Guests enjoyed fresh tea, coffee, soft drinks, and an array of homemade cakes and flapjacks lovingly prepared by the in-house chefs.

Among those attending were Guide Dogs representatives Sue, Bud, Bronwen, and June, who were joined by the charming Otto – an 11-year-old retired guide dog – and Fergie, a young dog who recently had her first litter of seven puppies. Their presence delighted everyone in the home, sparking smiles and conversation at every table.

Guide Dogs charity representatives at Leycester House

The calming and joyful energy the dogs brought was felt throughout the home, with many residents commenting on the sense of comfort and connection the visit inspired.

Leycester House holds weekly coffee mornings every Tuesday from 10:45am to 12 noon, and warmly welcomes members of the local community to join residents for complimentary drinks, cakes, and conversation.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

““It was a real pleasure to host this special coffee morning in support of Guide Dogs and to welcome such wonderful visitors into our home. Otto and Fergie brought so much happiness, and the joy on our residents’ faces said it all.

“Moments like these create such meaningful connections, between people and animals, between residents and the wider community. We’re incredibly proud to continue supporting Guide Dogs, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests at our weekly coffee mornings in the months ahead.”