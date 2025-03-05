Hairy biker from Rugby says goodbye to beard after 25 years for life-saving charity
A hairy biker from Rugby has had his beard shaved off to help a life-saving charity.
Kev Goodman said goodbye to his facial hair after 25 years and is near to his target of £1,000 target for Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.
The stunt took place at Auntie Lolo’s Cafe in Hunters Lane at the weekend.
"It does feel strange without my beard,” said Kev.
"But it’s for an amazing cause.”
Kev’s daughter, Melinda Gibson, works for the charity. Their job is to provide a professional rapid response medical transport service to the NHS, free of charge.
A bikers’ morning meet is taking place at Auntie Lolo's Kitchen, 3 hunters Lane CV21 1EA, on Sunday, September 29, from 10am – 1pm to raise money for the cause.
