Happy 105th birthday Brin! Royal greetings for Rugby birthday girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby woman received a birthday card from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, in celebration of her 105th birthday yesterday (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brin, born Ethel Brinda Goode, also met Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and enjoyed celebrating with her friends and family.

She worked in Coventry at the BTH and travelled by bus every day from Kenilworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her granddaughter, Amanda Lane, said: “She met my grandfather there and married him at St George's Church in Coventry on September 27,1941.

Brin celebrates with Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and her family (below).

"She was married for 41 years until she was widowed in 1983.

“My grandmother stayed in the same house for 50 years until she moved to Rugby in 2010 when she was 90. She lived independently until she was 98.”

Brin, who has dementia, now lives in Drovers House, Rugby, where she celebrated her special birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ward said: “It was a pleasure to meet Brin and her family and what a remarkable achievement to be celebrating her 105th birthday.”

Do you know someone who is celebrating a special milestone, birthday or anniversary? If you have a tribute you’d like to be included in the Rugby Advertiser, contact [email protected]