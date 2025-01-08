Happy 105th birthday Brin! Royal greetings for Rugby birthday girl
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brin, born Ethel Brinda Goode, also met Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and enjoyed celebrating with her friends and family.
She worked in Coventry at the BTH and travelled by bus every day from Kenilworth.
Her granddaughter, Amanda Lane, said: “She met my grandfather there and married him at St George's Church in Coventry on September 27,1941.
"She was married for 41 years until she was widowed in 1983.
“My grandmother stayed in the same house for 50 years until she moved to Rugby in 2010 when she was 90. She lived independently until she was 98.”
Brin, who has dementia, now lives in Drovers House, Rugby, where she celebrated her special birthday.
Cllr Ward said: “It was a pleasure to meet Brin and her family and what a remarkable achievement to be celebrating her 105th birthday.”
Do you know someone who is celebrating a special milestone, birthday or anniversary? If you have a tribute you’d like to be included in the Rugby Advertiser, contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.