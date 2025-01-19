Harborough Magna village near Rugby to get £70,000 play area makeover, says Cllr Toby France

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major makeover for a play area in a village near Rugby has been announced by Harborough Magna Parish Council.

The £70,000 project follows extensive consultation with the local community and will see the introduction of new play equipment as well as improved seating and picnic benches to allow families to spend more time at the park. The inclusion of a wildflower meadow as part of the scheme will help to increase biodiversity and provide children with the opportunity to learn about our natural environment.

The project also sees the Parish Council take on the adjoining recreation ground, home of the annual Village Sports Day and Picnic In The Park. A new 99-year lease on this site protects it as an important green space for the community, and removes the risk that it could be lost to future residential development.

The scheme has been developed by the Parish Council using grant funding secured through the SUEZ Landfill Communities Fund and from the Swift Ford Solar Farm on the edge of the village. Further funding from the National Lottery Community Fund has allowed the inclusion of a climbing wall as part of the design.

Harborough Magna Parish Councillors visited the Swift Ford Solar Farm during fundraising for the playpark project. L-R: Cllr Colin Cox, Cllr Paul Skidmore, Clerk to the Council Helen Denton-Stacey, Cllr Toby France, Cllr Lorna Smith.

“Our current play park has done us proud, with equipment added over many years thanks to fundraising from within our community” explains Cllr Toby France, who has led on the project for the Parish Council. “As this equipment reaches the end of its design life it’s time for us to invest in this important community space, and ensure it continues to be a focal point for the next generation of young people in our Parish."

“We’d like to thank all those whose support has made this project possible: John Slinger our Member of Parliament, Cllr Adrian Warwick our County Councillor, Cllr Tony Gillias our Borough Councillor, James Armstrong of Gresham House Solar, Tom Kittendorf of Rugby Borough Council Leisure and Wellbeing, and Helen Denton-Stacey our Parish Clerk. But most importantly we’d like to thank the members of our local community who’ve taken part in our consultation events over the past two years, giving your ideas and suggestions for the new play park – we look forward to welcoming you all.”

Work will commence on the new playground from 20 January and take around three weeks to complete, with an official opening ceremony taking place during the spring.