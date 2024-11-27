Harbury poet hopes to inspire others
Anna said ‘I don’t want my poetry to focus on my disability, as it is secondary to why I write poetry, the main reason being that I enjoy it, and want to share it with other people.’ Anna is eager to encourage people who have disabilities to focus on what they can do instead of what they can’t. It also encourages non disabled people to see beyond the wheelchair, and see the person.
Anna describes herself as a mutlimedia artist, she believes there is little between poetry and art, and anything creative is beautiful. The book is illustrated with Anna’s own paintings.
Looking Through My Wheelchair
I’m in a wheelchair
Me on 4 wheels
Like an alien
That’s what you see
You’re jumping to conclusions
Have a good stare
Now tell me what you see
I hope you find me.
Anna’s book was launched in October, and is available to purchase through the website for £10:
https://www.artwithannaharper.co.uk. Proceeds from the sale of the book will help Anna to buy a new wheelchair.