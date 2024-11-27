Harbury poet hopes to inspire others

Poet Anna Harper at her book launch

Celebrating her first poetry book Harbury’s Anna Harper has written poetry from an early age sharing her experience as a person with an acquired brain injury using a wheelchair.

Anna said ‘I don’t want my poetry to focus on my disability, as it is secondary to why I write poetry, the main reason being that I enjoy it, and want to share it with other people.’ Anna is eager to encourage people who have disabilities to focus on what they can do instead of what they can’t. It also encourages non disabled people to see beyond the wheelchair, and see the person.

Anna describes herself as a mutlimedia artist, she believes there is little between poetry and art, and anything creative is beautiful. The book is illustrated with Anna’s own paintings.

Looking Through My Wheelchair

Welcome to my World: A Diary in Poetry by Anna Harper

I’m in a wheelchair

Me on 4 wheels

Like an alien

That’s what you see

My Wheelchair

You’re jumping to conclusions

Have a good stare

Now tell me what you see

I hope you find me.

Anna’s book was launched in October, and is available to purchase through the website for £10:

https://www.artwithannaharper.co.uk. Proceeds from the sale of the book will help Anna to buy a new wheelchair.