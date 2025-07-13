Harry Potter star leads rallying call to support Zoe’s Place baby hospice Go Yellow campaign

He’s known to millions around the world as Argus Filch in Harry Potter and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones.

More recently he played Ricky Gervais’ on-screen father in the comedian’s multi award-winning comedy drama After Life.

But when the cameras stop rolling, actor David Bradley often takes time out from his high profile roles to fly the flag for Zoe’s Place – a Coventry hospice for babies and young children, providing specialist palliative, respite and end-of-life care for some of the country’s most vulnerable youngsters until their sixth birthdays.

Children have always been an important part of David’s life. A father-of-three and grandfather-of-five, he has visited Romanian orphanages and he often took children from the special school in Stratford-upon-Avon where his wife Rosanna worked on to the set of Harry Potter to watch the filming and meet the cast.

David with Clark Kent from Zoe's Place

He first started working with Zoe’s Place more than three years ago, having first been approached to sit on the judging panel of the charity’s annual Strictly Christmas contest. Now, having judged three Strictly contests and attending other fundraisers – most recently the annual Zoe’s Place Ball which took place in November – he readily admits he has ‘fallen in love’ with the hospice where he has forged many new friendships – not least with the children themselves.

Among them is four-year-old Clark Kent who took a shine to the actor right from their first meeting and affectionately refers to him as ‘Dave’.

“Clark is such a happy little soul who thinks nothing of coming to greet me whenever he sees me,” David said.

“When you’re a parent yourself it makes it very hard to ignore the plight of children just like Clark.

David with wand

“The children don’t really think about the things they’re going through or why they’re there. They’re just living their lives and Zoe’s Place is a haven which makes magic happen for them – a place where they are surrounded by love, professional care and their friends. They’re an absolute inspiration to be around.”

He added: “I was probably like a lot of people are when they first come through the doors - not sure what to expect but not expecting it to be anything like it really is – joyous and a place filled with laughter and positivity.

“It’s also a godsend to parents. Most would probably admit they were in denial in the early days – denial that their children should be there or that they need the help of Zoe’s.

“But like anyone who comes through the doors they soon change their minds. Getting through the day-to-day can often leave them feeling weighed down with worry and responsibilities and Zoe’s is the perfect place to take that weight off their shoulders and let them go away for a short while to recharge – whether it be for a short break, to catch up on household duties, focus on their other children or to simply rest.

“By the time the children leave Zoe’s their parents are refreshed and energised and able to place their full focus on their children again. It really is a truly wonderful facility not just for the children in its care but for their family unit as a whole.”

First opening its doors in 2011 Zoe’s Place has supported over 100 children and their families from Coventry, Warwickshire and further afield.

When the skills and facilities available at Zoe’s meet the requirements of a family in need its policy is to never turn a child away. Consequently, the hospice requires enough funds and donations to keep the doors open for as long as possible and for as many children as possible at any one time.

Children from up to an hour’s drive away are among the 36 families currently on the books, with another five having recently been referred. Many a time the hospice – and its sister facility in Middlesbrough – has welcomed a child from way outside the area into the fold to receive the specialist help and support they and their families so desperately need.

“Time is of the essence with the children,” said Lisa Harrison-Byrne, Head of Fundraising at Zoe’s Place. “We don’t have a waiting list because the children don’t have time to wait – without exception they always need our help ‘now’. So at the very least our staff will provide respite care to any child who comes through our doors. But of course it goes without saying the more income we have the more we can do for our children and for other children out there who need us.

“This is where supporters like David are invaluable to us,” Lisa added. “He’s well known, well loved by adults and children alike because of his appearances in Harry Potter of course, and he brings sparkle and joy whenever he visits. The children really love him.”

Over the next financial year the hospice needs £1.8 million to keep its doors open. This includes its five cots and its parents’ suite. Currently the cots are open five days a week but the ultimate goal is always to keep the hospice open 24/7, 365 days a year.

David’s most recent visit to the hospice was in support of its forthcoming Go Yellow campaign. An annual event, this is the fourth consecutive year Zoe’s Place has organised Go Yellow to raise awareness of the care provided and the funds needed to continue its services.

Taking place throughout July Go Yellow invites supporters to celebrate Zoe’s Place from home, school, work or online – whether for a day, week or even the whole month.

“It’s a great campaign,” said David – donning a yellow bucket hat and drinking from a yellow Zoe’ Place mug. “It’s a bright, cheery colour, a feelgood colour. Who doesn’t love a bit of yellow – not least in the summer time and especially when it’s in aid of an excellent cause like Zoe’s Place.”

This year’s campaign is fronted by Marco – a three-year-old who has been under the care of Zoe’s Place since he was 18 months old.

Born at 26 weeks Marco weighed just 1lb 5oz.

When he was 10 weeks old he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and was in neonatal intensive care unit for 90 days. As time went on Marco had to be intubated and was transferred to a specialist hospital.

In his short life Marco has been in and out of hospital numerous times with infections and collapsed lungs. He receives oxygen during the day and is placed on a ventilator at night. He has chronic lung disease and is under the care of four different hospitals to support with feeding, four holes in his heart and complications with his liver.

In between his treatments he and his family receive support from Zoe’s Place.

Mum Kirsty said: “We are so thankful we were referred to Zoe’s Place. It allows us to spend time with our other two children including our four-year-old daughter who has really struggled.

“She would sometimes come home and find Marco and me gone again – sometimes for weeks at a time.

“Zoe’s respite means we can spend time as a couple. Without them this simply would not be possible. A chance to relax and recharge.”

She added: “At Zoe’s Marco loves the singing and dancing! Making the loudest noises and playing with the musical instruments. Things that all children should be able to enjoy.

“Zoe’s gives us the energy to be present when we come back together as a family.”

To find out more about Zoe’s Place or Go Yellow log on to the website at https://www.zoes-place.org.uk