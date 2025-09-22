Harry Potter star shows support for theatre group’s festive show

Harry Potter star David Bradley has shown his support for a local theatre group by becoming its new celebrity patron and paying a visit to rehearsals for its fundraising festive show.

The actor, who played Argus Filch in the film series, visited the first rehearsal of Raise the Roof theatre company’s upcoming Christmas production to meet the cast.

Raise the Roof was founded in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates, who died suddenly in October 2022. It has raised more than £10,000 to date for Birmingham Children’s Hospital in Annabel’s memory.

David joined rehearsals for Raise The Roof’s show, A Christmas with Carol, to share stories and advice with the cast, who are all from the Warwick area.

Harry Potter star David Bradley with members of Raise the Roof theatre company at rehearsals for their show, A Christmas with Carol

As well as his role in Harry Potter, David is a veteran of the big and small screen, and appeared in Game of Thrones and Hot Fuzz. He is also an alumnus of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Amelia Fewtrill Webster, CEO of Raise the Roof, said: “It was wonderful to welcome David to our rehearsal for A Christmas with Carol. We appreciate him taking the time to join us and offer his wisdom.

“Having someone as talented and respected as David supporting our company fills us with pride and motivation. His generosity keeps Annabel’s memory alive and strengthens our mission to fundraise for Birmingham Children’s Hospital through the joy of performance.”

A Christmas with Carol is a musical inspired by Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, reimagined with music, laughter, and festive cheer, and will be performed at the Bridge House Theatre, Warwick.

Tickets are on sale now for the three performances - an evening show on Friday 28th November and a matinee and evening performance on Saturday 29th November.

The show is being supported by sponsorship from Leamington Spa-based Blythe Liggins Solicitors, which has sponsored Raise The Roof’s previous two Christmas shows.

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “We are proud to have been sponsoring Raise the Roof since its first show and to watch it grow over those three years. It is great to see an esteemed actor like David Bradley offering them his support.

“Booking tickets for a Christmas show is a great way to start making festive plans, so we’d encourage people to snap up their tickets for A Christmas with Carol and help raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.”

For more information and to book tickets for A Christmas with Carol, visit www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/show/a-christmas-with-carol/