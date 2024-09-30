Hatton Garden Centre launches Senior Club Card with exclusive discounts for 65 and overs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starting on Wednesday 2nd October and for every Wednesday after, Senior Club Card holders will receive a generous 10% discount on all purchases made throughout Hatton Garden Centre. In addition to this weekly discount, members will also benefit from free car parking at Hatton Country World, making it easier than ever to visit and explore the beautiful park and grounds. With a variety of plants, gardening supplies, and delightful eateries, there’s something for everyone at Hatton Garden Centre.
As a special treat, Senior Club Card members can enjoy a complimentary tea or coffee during their visit, allowing them to relax and recharge while taking in the stunning surroundings. This initiative is part of our commitment to creating an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all our guests, particularly our senior community.
Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Senior Club Card. We recognise the importance of providing value and accessibility for our older visitors, and we hope this card will encourage them to come and enjoy all that we have to offer. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesdays to take advantage of these exciting discounts and enjoy a day filled with fun and gardening inspiration at Hatton Garden Centre!”
To sign up for the Senior Club Card, simply visit our website at www.britishgardencentres.com/senior-club-hatton/ or stop by the customer services desk during your next visit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.